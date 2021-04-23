Blue Grass Chemical depot passes inspection by international group

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) conducted the 25th systematic stockpile verification inspection at the Blue Grass Chemical Activity (BGCA) from April 21-23.

The inspection team assured accountability of every chemical weapon stored at BGCA as part of U.S. compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention. Inspectors also reviewed all paperwork that recorded the munitions shipped to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for demilitarization since the last inspection conducted in October 2020.

The OPCW team was escorted by members of the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

The U.S., along with 192 other nation-states, agreed to destroy its chemical weapons stockpiles and former production facilities, and halt development, use, production and acquisition of chemical weapons.

Compliance with this treaty is part of the safe and secure storage mission at BGCA.