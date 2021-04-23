Basketball world mourns the death of former Basketball Cat Terrence Clarke

From Lakers' star LeBron James to former hometown teammates, many remember Terrence Clarke

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – No more than 24 hours after the news of his death was announced, the basketball world is still mourning former Basketball Cat Terrence Clarke.

Clarke was killed Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, CA. He was leaving a workout when he ran a red light, hit a car, then a pole, and a wall. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

From former teammates to Lakers’ star LeBron James, condolences from across the basketball world are pouring in for Clarke. Even Fenway Park, the home to the Boston Red Sox, honoring native Bostonian Terrence Clarke.

Former UK Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Tony Barbee was named the head coach at Central Michigan today. During his introductory press conference, he spoke about what Clarke meant to him.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has a full report on the reactions to the death of former UK Basketball star Terrence Clarke.