New COVID case numbers continue to edge up in Fayette

Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.

To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The depart,ment reported one new confirmed COVID-related death from November, bringing the county’s total to 303.

The 7-day rolling average is 37, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 49 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since last March to 34,228.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new COVID cases continues to egde up in Fayette County.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.