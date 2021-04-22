New COVID case numbers continue to edge up in Fayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new COVID cases continues to egde up in Fayette County.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 49 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since last March to 34,228.
The 7-day rolling average is 37, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday.
The depart,ment reported one new confirmed COVID-related death from November, bringing the county’s total to 303.
To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702, July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
• 2,736, October
• 6,070, November
• 5,991, December
• 6,155, January
• 2,694, February
• 1,314, March
To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick
• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.
More information will be shared at www.lfchd.org/vaccine
and on our social media pages when next week’s clinic (now open to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Lexington!) is scheduled. For information on other vaccination opportunities, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines
.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.