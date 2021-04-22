Make-A-Wish® Kentucky Walk For Wishes in Lexington area May 15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — For the first time, Make-A-Wish® Kentucky Walk For

Wishes® is going statewide to make an impact for children with critical illnesses!

Participants have the option to walk in person at Evans Orchard in Georgetown, at

Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green, at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay in

Louisville, or in their own neighborhood the morning of Saturday, May 15.

“No matter where you choose to walk, we’ll be taking steps together on May 15th to

make wishes come true,” said Eastern Kentucky Senior Advancement Officer Faith

Hacker. “By lacing up your sneakers on walk day, you’ll help deliver hope, strength, and

joy to kids who need it most.”

Every year, hundreds of Make-A-Wish families and supporters gather for the family friendly Walk For Wishes, a chance to celebrate all the incredible wishes from the past year and make more life-changing wishes come true.

All the money will help grant more wishes for Kentucky kids. You can join or donate at http://oki.wish.org/kywalk

Once registered, all participants will receive a specific walk reservation time between 8 and 10 a.m. via email the week before the walk.

Start times for each walk group will be at least every five minutes to allow for social distancing. Please don’t plan to arrive at a walk location until 15 minutes before a scheduled start time.

Before attending this year’s walk, please do a symptom check at home, and don’t forget

your mask! If you feel sick on walk day, please do not attend.

Make-A-Wish is following all state and local safety guidelines, and all groups will be asked to stay eight feet apart at all times. We’ll have plenty of hand sanitizer on-site, but don’t forget to thoroughly wash your hands before coming.