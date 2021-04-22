London, Elkhorn City residents lead Morehead SGA

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – Morehead State’s Student Government Association (SGA) has elected officers to its executive branch for the 2021-22 school year.

Current SGA President Emily Wiley, an agribusiness major from London, was re-elected for a second term. She is a member of Delta Zeta Sorority, Delta Tau Alpha Fraternity, Student Alumni Ambassadors and is a resident advisor in the Office of Housing and Residence Life. In addition to her duties as president, Wiley also represents SGA on the MSU Board of Regents as student regent.

Ethan Wells was elected executive vice-president. Wells is a biomedical sciences major from Elkhorn City. He is a member of Young Democrats, Student Alumni Ambassadors and is a resident advisor in the Office of Housing and Residence Life. Wells currently serves on the SGA Executive Board as the Vice President of Finance for 2020-21.

Katie Stumbo will serve as vice president for administration. Stumbo is a biomedical sciences major from Topmost. She is a member of Tri-Beta, Delta Zeta Sorority, Young Democrats, Chemistry Club, Baptist Campus Ministry and Pre-Med Club. She is also involved in the George M. Luckey Jr. Academic Honors Program and serves as an orientation leader and peer leader. Stumbo is currently serving in SGA as an at-large senator for 2020-21.

Veterinary science major Chloe Martstiller from Morgantown, West Virginia, was elected vice president for finance. She is involved in Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and Young Democrats and is currently serving in SGA as an at-large senator.

Morgan Johnson, a social studies major from Mt. Vernon, was elected vice president for public relations. He is a member of the Baptist Campus Ministry and CRU. Johnson is currently serving in SGA as an at-large senator for 2020-21.

SGA officers are elected every spring semester and their terms begin at the start of the fall semester.