Lexington Library now has 10 more ‘wi-fi hotspots’ to help customers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library has purchased an additional 10 hotspots, or mobile internet service points, which will be lent to library customers.

The additional hotspots were made possible through a donation from Traditional Bank and now give the Library a total of 40 devices in its inventory. The borrowing period is 14 days and may be renewed if no other customers are waiting for them.

“This generous donation will allow us the ability to better address the serious digital divide within our community,” said LPL Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “These hotspots provides internet access to families and library patrons who don’t have a connection at home. They will allow students, parents, teachers, and families working and studying remotely, access to a free and reliable internet connection.”

“The past year has shown us that internet access is no longer a luxury – it is a fundamental building block of today’s economic and educational infrastructure,” said Dana Adamson, Chief Marketing and Development Officer at Traditional Bank. “We are proud to support this initiative and help LPL provide equal access to the unlimited resources available through the internet.”

Members of the community interested in supporting this initiative may donate to the Lexington Public Library Foundation at www.lexpublib.org/donate or by sending a check to the Library Foundation at 140 E Main St, 40507 with a note indicating that the donor wishes to support the hotspot initiative.