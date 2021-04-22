Drug complaints spark searches, seven arrests in Carter

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A crackdown that began with a series of drug complaints
has resulted in several arrests by Kentucky state troopers in Carter County.
According to the KSP, during 24 hours April 20 and April 21, troopers seized a large amount of narcotics, arrested an impaired driver, served one arrest warrant
and issued several citations
On April 21, 2021, three troopers served a search warrant on a home on located on KY 1 just outside the city of Grayson. Troopers say they arrested Derrick Harper, of Detroit Mich., Rocky Parson of Olive Hill, William Lawson of Grayson, William Lawson Sr. of Grayson and Bambi Waugh of Olive Hill.
All five suspects were charged with first-degree meth trafficking and first-degree heroin trafficking, the KSP said.
In addition, four were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Troopers said they seized a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, three handguns and one shotgun.
On April 22, troopers said they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, digital scales and a large amount of U.S. currency during a search of a home on Stinson Creek outside the city of Grayson.
Kristin Moore was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st, Fentanyl >10 grams, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st, Meth and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st, (Cocaine).
Along with the search warrant, troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The driver, Jason Hall was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st, Disregard of a Stop Sign, Improper Registration, No Insurance, Operating on a Suspended License, Failure to Wear Seatbelt and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st, (Heroin).