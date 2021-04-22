Beatles’ music headlines as ‘Picnic With The Pops’ sets 2021 return Aug. 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a pandemic-driven pause last year, the Picnic With The Pops Commission will present the 41st year of the popular summertime concert with the Lexington Philharmonic on Saturday, August 14 in the Meadow at Keeneland.

This year’s performance will feature the touring event “Revolution – Music of the Beatles – A Symphonic Experience” that also includes a multi-media show with imagery and rare photographs of the iconic band.

“We can’t be more excited than to announce Picnic With The Pops is back with an amazing show for our 41st anniversary performance,” said PWP Chair Debbie Tudor. “To be able to enjoy another beautiful night at Keeneland with our Philharmonic is a tradition our patrons missed last year – but we are back!”

Table holders will be able to renew their tables beginning April 29 with table renewal information coming in the mail. General admission will be determined at a later date, but well before the event.

Tudor continued, “Our event is well aware of the health protocols that remain in place. Our goal is to return to a full capacity event, including tables and general admission. Should our event not be able to accommodate our usual capacity or even cancel– our patrons will be fully refunded for their purchase.”

PWP also announced that some of the recent contests added to the evening will be revisited as well.

“Under health protocols, we want to make sure any contest can be conducted safely as well,” added Tudor. “They were a fun addition and we think with a Beatles show, there are endless possibilities!

BAIRD returns as the title sponsor for the event and several new sponsors, including White-Greer-Maggard, Frost Brown Todd and Marsh McLennan have joined the list of sponsors for PWP this year.

Sarah Thrall of the Lexington Philharmonic was instrumental in obtaining the Music of the Beatles show for PWP.

“Our musicians are thrilled to be in a place to safely present the Picnic with the Pops to our community. This high-energy and celebratory concert is always a summer favorite!” Thrall noted.