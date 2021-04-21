State continues to push ‘shot of hope’ as COVID numbers flatten

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State leaders continued Wednesday to push Kentuckians 16 and older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment so the commonwealth can reach its 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.

When the 2.5 million vaccine goal is reached, the state will lift most capacity restrictions on many Kentucky businesses.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own. We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,682,774*

New cases today: 785

New deaths today: 7

New audit deaths: 6

Positivity rate: 3.39%, down from 3.44% Tuesday

Total deaths: 6,373

Currently hospitalized: 417, down from 419 Tuesday

Currently in ICU: 113, down from 121 Tuesday

Currently on ventilator: 52, up from 48 Tuesday

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Warren. Each county reported at least 34 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

*Vaccination data will continue to update after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.