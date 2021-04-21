News PICS: Early morning April snow showers for some Kentucky residents By Erica Bivens - April 21, 2021 0 7 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Source: Marie Morris Human LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday, many residents in Kentucky saw some early morning April snow showers. April Forman sent us this image from Midway.Source: April Forman - Advertisement - Felecia Callaway shared a scene from Georgetown. Source: Felecia Callaway In Menifee County, Marie Morris Human shared a picture of a snow-covered plum tree. Source: Marie Morris Human Alicia Carroll Dean submitted a picture from Berea. Source: Alicia Carroll Dean Send us your weather pictures and videos on our Facebook page HERE. Don’t forget to tag ABC36.