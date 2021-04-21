MSU’s Military Initiatives collecting donations for homeless veterans program

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State’s Office of Military Initiatives recently held a donation drive to help homeless veterans.

Dr. Silas Session, director of military initiatives, said the entire MSU community came together to collect personal care items, socks, snacks and other items.

“This is an MSU family operation. Similar to the deployment soldier care packages, many organizations on and off campus can and did contribute,” Session said.

The items were collected at the LTC Alan R. Baldwin Veterans Resource Center and donated to the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Homeless Veterans Program. Eileen Ward, administrator of the program, collected the items and will distribute them to homeless veterans in the Commonwealth.

Those who wish to donate items to help homeless veterans may drop them off at the Veterans Resource Center, located at 304 Breckinridge Hall, or contact Session at ssession@moreheadstate.edu or by calling 606-783-9416. Items that can be donated include:

Small pad and pen

Bottled water

Kool-Aid

Washcloths

Bar soap

Trial-size shampoo

Snack items like gum, granola bars and individually packaged cheese and crackers.

Socks

Hair ties

Feminine hygiene products

To learn more about MSU’s Office of Military Initiatives, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/veterans, email veterans@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9416.