Mayor declares Thursday Blue White Day in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is encouraging everyone to wear blue and white on Thursday, April 22, to cheer on the UK volleyball team as it takes on Washington in the national semi-final of the Final Four in Omaha, Nebraska.
On Monday, #2 seeded Kentucky defeated #7 seed Purdue to advance to the program’s first-ever Final Four.
UK has not lost a set during the entire NCAA Tournament and have only lost one match all season. So far in the tournament, the Wildcats have swept UNLV, Western Kentucky and Purdue.
UK’s next opponent, Washington, knocked the Wildcats out of the NCAA Tournament last season in the round of sixteen on the way to its own Final Four appearance.
The Wildcats will take on the Huskies on Thursday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on ESPN.
