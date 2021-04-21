Leaders sent Mayor Gorton proposed ordinance banning no-knock warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some community leaders are demanding to know where Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and city council members stand on a ban to permanently ban no-knock warrants in the city.

The group Black Faith Leaders of Lexington and Vicinity said they sent a letter Wednesday to Mayor Linda Gorton and city council members asking them to say whether they support the ban.

The group said it is asking for a response by May 15th.

Along with the letter, the group also sent a copy of the proposed ordinance permanently banning no-knock warrants with no exceptions in the city.

Mayor Gorton sent out a response saying quote: “Council member James Brown will be bringing this issue before the council committee in the next few weeks. I think it is important to give council an opportunity to consider this. My moratorium on no-knock warrants still stands.”