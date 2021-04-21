UPDATE: Lane of Georgetown Road/US 25 closed now until May 7

UPDATE POSTED 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Road/US 25 lane closure will be in effect beyond Friday, April 30. It now will be closed through Friday, May 7 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day
UPDATE POSTED 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Road/US 25 lane closure will be in effect beyond Friday, April 16. It now will be closed through Friday, April 30 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day
UPDATE POSTED 4 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 12, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Road/US 25 is closed as of 3 P.M. Monday, April 12, 2021, according to state Transportation Cabinet.
- a lane closure is in effect on the northbound side between Rain Garden Way (milepoint 15.978) and Nandino Boulevard (milepoint 16.374)
Note: the location for the closure is no longer between Mercer Road (milepoint 16.285) and Nandino Boulevard (milepoint 16.374)
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a scheduled lane closure for Georgetown Road/US 25.
The closure is necessary for installation of drainage structures and curb/gutter. This work location will be on the northbound side as part of the widening project.
Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day
Georgetown Road/US 25
- a lane closure will be in effect on the northbound side between Mercer Road (milepoint 16.285) and Nandino Boulevard (milepoint 16.374)
- motorists will be able to pass through the work zone