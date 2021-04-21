Health Department continues to offer Moderna vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Health Department continues to provide both doses of the Moderna vaccine at their weekly clinic inside of consolidated baptist church.

The Health Department wasn’t planning on going back to the first done of Moderna but because of the federal pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it wanted to provide the opportunity for people to still get vaccinated.

Kevin Hall with the Health Department says recently people have been reluctant to sign up for their vaccination doses due to the small case in bad reactions from J&J.

“The johnson & Johnson pause has slowed things down because there were a large group of people who only wanted the one dose. A lot of people are afraid to get shots and so that was a huge benefit for them, only having to come out and face that fear one time,” Hall said.

He wants to remind people that there have been millions of Moderna and Pfizer doses given and there have been no serious incidents reported.

Walk in clinics are being offered to those that don’t have as much access or time to set something up.