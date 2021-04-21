Buffalo on the loose in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police were involved in a most unusual search on Tuesday night, looking for a buffalo on the loose in Fayette County.
Police say they were called to Jacks Creek Pike around 6:20 p.m. by a neighbor who told officers a buffalo had broken through a fence and was on the loose.
Officers say they looked for the large, male buffalo, but called-off the search around 7:45 p.m.
Police say the animal’s owner told them to put it down if they found it. Because of its size and strength and potential danger to itself, people and property, police say they were prepared to follow the owner’s wishes.
Animal Care and Control said it had a veterinarian at the scene with a tranquilizer gun to subdue it, but the animal never surfaced again Tuesday night.
As of Wednesday morning, the buffalo still was at large, last seen on Shephard Lane, off of Jacks Creek Pike. Animal Control officers said it likely was in the wooded areas along the river and it could “come out anywhere.”
