Accused drug dealer arrested hours after officer saved overdose victim

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hours after a Prestonsburg Police officer saved an overdose victim, investigators arrested the man accused of selling the drugs that caused the overdose, according to police.
Police say they received a call Tuesday about a woman who had been dumped out of a car at a convenience store in Prestonsburg.
Police and firefighters say when they arrived, the woman was unresponsive. Patrolman Jacob Chaffins, who has a background as a firefighter and EMT, suspected the woman had overdosed, so he administered the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, which allowed the woman to regain consciousness. Investigators say Chaffins’ early arrival and intervention, coupled with his training, saved this woman’s life.
Investigators say the woman told officers that she and three men had gone to a local motel and bought heroin laced with fentanyl. She told police after she took the drug, she lost consciousness and was left in the convenience store parking lot where she was found by police and firefighters. Police say they know who the three men are and what they are driving and are seeking charges on them.
Police say the accused drug dealer was Phillip Burgin, of Johnson County. They say he was wanted for fleeing parole and was considered armed and dangerous and a flight risk.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the motel room where Burgin was suspected of selling the drugs.
Police say Burgin had his two children in the room where he was allegedly selling drugs. The Kentucky Department for Community Based Services was notified and the children were left in the care of their mother who had been working all day, according to police.
Investigators say a search of Burgin’s room turned up heroin, methamphetamine, individual baggies, scales and three cell phones. Police say Burgin tried to destroy evidence when police arrived and announced themselves.
Police say Burgin was arrested and charged with the following offenses: