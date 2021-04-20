Woman accused of being under the influence, walking in middle of highway

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 38-year-old woman is accused of being under the influence and walking in the middle of an unlit highway in dark clothing at night, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia Osborne, of Somerset, was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday on Highway 1228, according to deputies.
- Advertisement -
Investigators say Osborne was yelling and creating a disturbance initially on Darty Road and then on the highway.
Deputy Tommy Houston says when he approached Osborne, she cursed at him and gave false identifying information while continuing to create a disturbance.
Investigators say she was charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Substances; Wanton Endangerment 2nd degree and Giving a Peace Officer False Identifying Information.
She was taken to jail in London.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.