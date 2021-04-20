Vaccination push continues as some key COVID barometers edge up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 1,672,364* Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday. He also announced 609 new COVID-19 cases and a 3.44% positivity rate.

“As our case numbers seem to be plateauing, it’s more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently,” said Beshear. “Let’s meet our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

- Advertisement -

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,672,364*

New cases today: 609

New deaths today: 7

New audit deaths: 6

Positivity rate: 3.44%, down from 3.46% Monday

Total deaths: 6,360

Currently hospitalized: 419, up from 402 Monday

Currently in ICU: 121, unchanged from Monday

Currently on ventilator: 48, up from 43 Monday

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and Christian. Each county reported at least 22 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

*Vaccination data will continue to update after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.