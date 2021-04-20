Cold Front Switches Rain to Snow

Who is Jason Lindsey? Jason Lindsey, aka "Mr. Science," is a nationally-recognized STEM educator, meteorologist, and author. He is an award-winning meteorologist and holds the National Weather Association broadcast “seal of approval.” For more than 23 years Jason has worked as a chief meteorologist, freelance meteorologist, multimedia science journalist, and web content manager at television stations across America. Jason has appeared on the NBC Today Show, Fox & Friends, RFD-TV, WeatherNation, and television stations, across the United States, getting America “Hooked on Science.” He visits hundreds of schools each year inspiring kids to be inquisitive about the world around them and to develop a long-term interest in science and math. Jason's school programs are the first, nationally, to earn Sensory Inclusive™ Certification, which means his school programs are certified for kids with autism and other sensory needs. Lindsey has designed hands-on science curriculum and interactive media for Veggie Tales, Raddish Kids, Hefty, the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Southern Illinois Miners, and more. On October 3, 2007 Jason organized "Science Day." At "Science Day," Lindsey along with hundreds of others launched more than 1000 “Mentos and soda fountains,” breaking the previous world record of more than 800, launched in the Netherlands. Jason and his wife, Lena Lindsey, have been married for more than 20 years. They keep busy with their four kids Conner, Ethan, Brynna, and Madigan.