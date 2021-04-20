Medically vulnerable to be served by new affordable housing development

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – AVOL Kentucky, and Winterwood Development broke ground Tuesday on a first-of-its-kind residence and resource in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

In 2020, the two organizations announced the receipt of a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit allocation from the IRS through Kentucky Housing Corporation to build Stonewall Terrace, a 26-unit community residence serving low-income individuals living with HIV in Lexington.

Additionally, the facility will be open to medically vulnerable citizens who need close access to social services and support. The facility will also make much-needed community meeting space available for use by other groups and nonprofit organizations.

“This is an absolute gamechanger for our community,” said AVOL’s Executive Director, Jon Parker. “To be able to provide both housing and essential resources at a single location will greatly enhance the services already being provided by AVOL to those in need.”

Medically vulnerable populations served by Stonewall Terrace include the economically disadvantaged, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ individuals, the elderly, homeless, those with HIV/AIDS, and those with other chronic health conditions, including severe mental illness and substance use disorders. The health and healthcare problems of the medically vulnerable intersect with many social factors, including housing, poverty, and inadequate education.

“Evolving AVOL’s scope of work over the past two years has created more significant opportunities for people in our community living with HIV,” Parker said. “And quality and affordable housing help END HIV in Kentucky because housing is healthcare. AVOL clients residing in stable housing achieve viral suppression at higher rates, and in turn, feel better and become less infectious to others.”

AVOL Kentucky serves a sizeable subset of citizens who are aging with HIV and are members of the LGBT community. SAGE of the Bluegrass is a local coalition working to create opportunities and resources that help our LGBT elders meet their basic needs as well as prevent social isolation. Working with SAGE, AVOL is committed to making Stonewall Terrace a fully LGBT senior inclusive community.

AVOL has partnered with Winterwood, Development, LLC. real estate company with more than 40 years of experience serving the housing needs of the region, creating safe and affordable places to live. Parker indicated Winterwood has played a critical role in making this opportunity possible.

“Winterwood is grateful for the opportunity to partner with AVOL Kentucky in enhancing the important work they are carrying out in our community,” said Zach Worsham, Vice President with Winterwood. “We believe that access to affordable housing is vital to the well-being of people living in our city and we look forward to continuing this work through the Stonewall Terrace Development.”

Stonewall Terrace, located on Versailles Road, will also serve as home to AVOL’s Kentucky headquarters.