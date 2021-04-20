Kentucky to the World launches playing cards of state notables

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky to the World, a non-profit dedicated to telling a new story of Kentucky’s accomplishments on the world stage, has released their first deck of illustrated playing cards.

This is the first in a series that features illustrated portraits of extraordinary people whose Kentucky roots have fostered their success.

“We are excited to take the artistic renderings of these

exceptional individuals and create a deck of playing cards,” says Shelly Zegart, President and CEO of KTW. “Not only can they be used to play games, but also to educate students and enthusiasts about the artists, writers, thinkers, and game changers that are elevating the narrative of Kentucky throughout the world.”

Card features include:

Limited edition of 1000 decks; first deck in an ongoing series.

52 illustrated cards highlighting individual portraits of people you know and people you should know.

16 royal cards showcasing past KTW Speaker Series program presenters.

Created by artist and Kentucky to the World team member August Northcut.

Concepted, designed and manufactured in KY.

Printed in the USA by USPCC/Bicycle Cards.

In the coming weeks, educators and enthusiasts interested in learning more will be able to

visit Kentucky to the World’s website and learn about the 52 influential contemporary figures highlighted on the cards.Zegart added, “KTW inspires Kentuckians to realize their own potential through sharing stories that boost the value of our state’s positive impact across the country and around the world. Those featured on the cards are doing just that and making these stories happen one feat at a time.”

All proceeds from the sales of the playing cards support the ongoing work of Kentucky to the World. To order cards, visit www.kentuckytotheworld.org/shop.