Inmate could face charges of trying rape female guard

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating after a report of an inmate who assaulted a guard at the state penitentiary in Eddyville, Ky.
Around 6:40 p.m. Monday, troopers received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville regarding a female guard who had been assaulted by a male inmate, the KSP said.
According to prison personnel, Lawaun M. Colvin, 30, of Louisville, threw a female guard to the ground and attempted to remove her clothing in order to sexually assault her.
Colvin was restrained by other guards. The female guard was treated for minor injuries.
Trooper Casey Hamby opened an investigation which will be presented to a Lyon County Grand Jury.