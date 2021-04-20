Four Roses pays tribute to Derby Steamboat Race with special bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – While the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Great Steamboat Race is best enjoyed from the decks of the historic paddlewheelers, those on land can toast with the same limited-release Bourbon served on board the vessels during the April 28 race.

Four Roses is recognizing the Festival’s time-honored tradition with a commemorative Single Barrel Bourbon. Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO Matt Gibson, Belle of Louisville Captain Mark Doty, and other local Bourbon tasters gathered online for a tasting to select the barrel that would be bottled featuring a special side label to commemorate the 2021 Great Steamboat Race.

- Advertisement -

The group unanimously chose a 10-year-old Bourbon from Four Roses’ OESK recipe, bottled at 117.1 proof which will be served aboard each vessel during the race and will be available in limited quantities for purchase at select Louisville-area Kroger Wine & Spirits locations, this Derby season.

It is the 16th year that Four Roses has sponsored the Great Steamboat Race that this year pits the Belle of Louisville against the Belle of Cincinnati and the American Duchess in a 14-mile race up and down the Ohio River on the Wednesday of Derby week.

“The Great Steamboat Race is a flagship event leading up to the Kentucky Derby,” said Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott. “I look forward to raising a glass and honoring this annual tradition leading up to the 147th Run for the Roses with those onboard and those on land.”

Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct Bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. Made from the lower rye mashbill and a spicy yeast strain, the OESK recipe creates a balanced, mellow and rich Bourbon.

“The E mashbill allows the subtle baking spice flavors of the K yeast strain to be more apparent, and its delicate, spicy flavors develop well with the influence of the oak. The OESK chosen for this year’s Great Steamboat Race is an exceptional Bourbon,” said Elliott.

The Four Roses Great Steamboat Race Commemorative Single Barrel Bourbon will be available beginning Thursday, April 22 at select Louisville-area Kroger Wine & Spirits locations.

A bottle signing with Master Distiller Brent Elliott is scheduled at the Middletown Kroger location at 12501 Shelbyville Road, beginning at 5 p.m. on April 22.