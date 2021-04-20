Feds collect $129,000 in back wages for Ziegler Tire workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Ohio-based company is paying more than $129,000 in back wages to 154 works at two locations in Kentucky, including Lexington, as well as outlets in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

A federal investigation by the Department of Labor found overtime and recordkeeping violations by Ziegler Tire resulting in the recovery of $129,612 in back wages, the Labor Department said in a release.

More than $12,000 of that was in Lexington.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division said it found Ziegler Tire called mechanics and tire technicians in the evening after normal working hours to complete auto service repairs.

The employer failed to add these “call-out” hours to the total hours these employees worked, and failed to include commissions and call-out bonuses in workers’ regular rates of pay when determining overtime rates, the department said.

These failures led to “systemic overtime violations” of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Ziegler’s failure to record all the hours employees worked resulted in recordkeeping violations, according to the release.

“Employers who fail to pay their workers all their hard-earned wages shortchange these people and their families and gain an unfair advantage over competitors who abide by the law,” said Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “The Wage and Hour Division provides many tools and resources to help employers avoid violations and fully comply with the law.”

The investigation led to recovery of back wages at the following The Ziegler Tire and Supply Company locations, which operate as Ziegler Tire at:

Address City State Amount 10149 Toebben Drive Independence KY $3,090 960 Nandino Boulevard Lexington KY $12,896 547 Wolf Ledges Parkway Akron OH $11,322 8500 Clinton Road Brooklyn OH $8,328 4300 Tuscarawas Street W Canton OH $8,819 1111 Milepost Drive Columbus OH $10,599 411 Commercial Parkway Dover OH $14,743 7934 Hills & Dales Road NW Massillon OH $3,352 2505 Commercial Street Mingo Junction OH $6,761 1100 Reed Road Monroe OH $12,027 655 Olympic Drive Troy OH $2,639 30559 Lemoyne Road Walbridge OH $4,981 1014 Poland Avenue Youngstown OH $12,986 6011 Kentucky Avenue Altoona PA $3,896 919 Brush Creek Road Warrendale PA $6,575 258 W Wheeling Street Washington PA $6,598

Based in Massillon, Ohio, The Ziegler Tire and Supply Co. operates commercial service centers providing tires and other services. It is one of the largest wholesale distributors in Northeast Ohio.