Buffalo on the loose in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police were involved in a most unusual search on Tuesday night, looking for a buffalo on the loose in Fayette County.
Police say they were called to Jacks Creek Pike around 6:20 p.m. by a neighbor who told officers a buffalo had broken through a fence and was on the loose.
Officers say they looked for the large, male buffalo, but called-off the search around 7:45 p.m.
Police say the animal’s owner told them to put it down if they found it. Because of its size and strength and potential danger to itself, people and property, police say they were prepared to follow the owner’s wishes.
Police say they asked Animal Care and Control to get involved in the search and potential rescue, but officers say they were told the animal was too large and the agency couldn’t help.
As of this writing, the buffalo was still on the loose, last seen on Shephard Lane, off of Jacks Creek Pike.
