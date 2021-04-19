Search on for missing man from Pulaski County

FERGUSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing April 16, 2021.
Deputies say 62-year old Dana Watkins was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on McGuire Street in Ferguson.
Investigators say he left all his personal belongings, cell phone, wallet and cash at home. They say no extra clothes were taken from the home.
Deputies say Watkins left in a 1995 Suzuki Samurai with a Kentucky license plate: 355-PRM. They say the jeep has after-market black wheels and over-sized tires. The driver and passenger doors have been removed and the vehicle has off-road capabilities, according to investigators.
Deputies say Watkins is a diabetic and requires insulin. They don’t know if he took any insulin with him.
Investigators say Watkins often can be found on All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trails.
He is 5’2″ and 228 pounds with gray or partially gray hair with a gray beard and mustache and he wears transitional glasses.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145 or any law enforcement agency.
