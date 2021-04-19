Scheduled road closure Wednesday on KY 687 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that KY 687 (mile point 13.475) in Clay County will be closed at times from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The road closure is necessary due to paving over the precast culvert structure over Little Goose Creek. Traffic will need to detour to KY 3476/Gray’s Fork and KY-638.

- Advertisement -

KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.