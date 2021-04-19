Pulaski, Corbin, Stanton, other area airports get federal funds

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thirty Kentucky airports, including several in Eastern Kentucky, received a total of $12,858,789 to continue operations and keep travelers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), was made available by the bipartisan Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 in December.

- Advertisement -

“The bipartisan COVID relief passed by the Senate last year continues to fuel Kentucky’s economic comeback. In particular, I’m proud these resources will lift our Commonwealth’s airports as they support their workers and safely connect travelers to their destinations,” U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in making the announcement. “Each Kentuckian who receives the safe and effective COVID vaccine helps get us closer to a strong recovery.”

Award Recipient City Total Funding
Ashland-Boyd County Airport Board Ashland $13,000
Big Sandy Regional Airport Board Prestonsburg $13,000
Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board Bowling Green $23,000
City of Madisonville Madisonville $13,000
City of West Liberty and County of Morgan West Liberty $9,000
Breathitt County Jackson $1,000
Cynthiana-Harrison Airport Board Cynthiana $13,000
Danville-Boyle County Airport Board Danville $23,000
Elizabethtown Airport Board Elizabethtown $13,000
Fleming-Mason Airport Board Flemingsburg $13,000
Glasgow Airport Board Glasgow $13,000
Grayson County Airport Board Leitchfield $9,000
Henderson City-County Airport Board Henderson $13,000
London-Corbin Airport Board London $13,000
Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Bowman Field) Louisville $23,000
Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Louisville Muhammad Ali International) Louisville $11,490,479
Marion-Crittenden County Airport Board Marion $13,000
Mayfield-Graves County Airport Board Mayfield $13,000
Monticello-Wayne County Airport Board Monticello $9,000
Morehead-Rowan County Airport Authority Morehead $13,000
Muhlenberg County Greenville $13,000
Murray-Calloway County Airport Board Murray $13,000
Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board Owensboro $1,010,310
Pikeville/ Pike County Airport Board Pikeville $13,000
Russellville-Logan County Airport Board Russellville $13,000
Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board Somerset $13,000
Stanton Powell County Airport Board Stanton $9,000
State of Kentucky (Kentucky Dam State Park) Calvert City $9,000
Taylor County Airport Board Campbellsville $9,000
Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board Tompkinsville $13,000

According to FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“Now, more than ever, building and improving infrastructure creates jobs and facilitates business growth. Through Senator McConnell’s continued leadership for Kentucky, we’re receiving funds critical to the airport’s ability to support the local economy,” said Louisville Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Dan Mann.