Pulaski, Corbin, Stanton, other area airports get federal funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thirty Kentucky airports, including several in Eastern Kentucky, received a total of $12,858,789 to continue operations and keep travelers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), was made available by the bipartisan Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 in December.
“The bipartisan COVID relief passed by the Senate last year continues to fuel Kentucky’s economic comeback. In particular, I’m proud these resources will lift our Commonwealth’s airports as they support their workers and safely connect travelers to their destinations,” U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in making the announcement. “Each Kentuckian who receives the safe and effective COVID vaccine helps get us closer to a strong recovery.”
|Award Recipient
|City
|Total Funding
|Ashland-Boyd County Airport Board
|Ashland
|$13,000
|Big Sandy Regional Airport Board
|Prestonsburg
|$13,000
|Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board
|Bowling Green
|$23,000
|City of Madisonville
|Madisonville
|$13,000
|City of West Liberty and County of Morgan
|West Liberty
|$9,000
|Breathitt County
|Jackson
|$1,000
|Cynthiana-Harrison Airport Board
|Cynthiana
|$13,000
|Danville-Boyle County Airport Board
|Danville
|$23,000
|Elizabethtown Airport Board
|Elizabethtown
|$13,000
|Fleming-Mason Airport Board
|Flemingsburg
|$13,000
|Glasgow Airport Board
|Glasgow
|$13,000
|Grayson County Airport Board
|Leitchfield
|$9,000
|Henderson City-County Airport Board
|Henderson
|$13,000
|London-Corbin Airport Board
|London
|$13,000
|Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Bowman Field)
|Louisville
|$23,000
|Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Louisville Muhammad Ali International)
|Louisville
|$11,490,479
|Marion-Crittenden County Airport Board
|Marion
|$13,000
|Mayfield-Graves County Airport Board
|Mayfield
|$13,000
|Monticello-Wayne County Airport Board
|Monticello
|$9,000
|Morehead-Rowan County Airport Authority
|Morehead
|$13,000
|Muhlenberg County
|Greenville
|$13,000
|Murray-Calloway County Airport Board
|Murray
|$13,000
|Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board
|Owensboro
|$1,010,310
|Pikeville/ Pike County Airport Board
|Pikeville
|$13,000
|Russellville-Logan County Airport Board
|Russellville
|$13,000
|Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board
|Somerset
|$13,000
|Stanton Powell County Airport Board
|Stanton
|$9,000
|State of Kentucky (Kentucky Dam State Park)
|Calvert City
|$9,000
|Taylor County Airport Board
|Campbellsville
|$9,000
|Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board
|Tompkinsville
|$13,000
According to FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
“Now, more than ever, building and improving infrastructure creates jobs and facilitates business growth. Through Senator McConnell’s continued leadership for Kentucky, we’re receiving funds critical to the airport’s ability to support the local economy,” said Louisville Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Dan Mann.