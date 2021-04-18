Walk-in vaccinations available at Lexington, Richmond, Corbin Baptist sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Walk-in appointments are available at area Baptist Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Corbin, Lexington, and Richmond at the times and dates listed below.

No registration is necessary during these times.

Baptist Health Corbin COVID-19 vaccine clinic: The Corbin Center, 222 Corbin Center Dr., Corbin. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, April 19-23.

Baptist Health Lexington COVID-19 vaccine clinic: Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green, Suite B2. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, April 19-22.

Baptist Health Richmond COVID-19 vaccine clinic: EKU Perkins Building, 4436 Kit Carson Dr., Richmond. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, April 20-22.

Appointments are for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 16 or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A valid photo ID and insurance card for the minor must be presented.

Appointments are available as vaccine supplies allow and only to those in current eligible stages. Vaccine phases are based on Kentucky’s guidelines, available here.