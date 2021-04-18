The Connector wins Sunday’s featured Saxony Purse at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Owner-trainer Mark Hoffman’s The Connector took the lead out of the gate and held off a host of challengers in the stretch to win the $83,000 Saxony Purse for 4-year-olds and up Sunday afternoon. (Click here for a replay of the race.)

Ridden by Corey Lanerie, The Connector covered 5½ furlongs on a turf course rated as good in 1:03.20.

The Connector is a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of City Zip out of the Hard Spun mare Gleaning. The victory was worth $49,800 and increased The Connector’s earnings to $133,360 with a record of 15-7-1-2.

The Connector returned $8.80, $4.40 and $3. Oak Hill, ridden by Colby Hernandez, finished three-quarters of a length back in second and paid $5.20 and $3.60 with Star of Kodiak running third another neck back under Mitchell Murrill and paying $3.20 to show.

Racing resumes Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. with an eight-race program that marks the start of the final three days of racing of the Spring Meet.