State police investigate human remains found in Hart County

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State troopers in Hart County say they found decomposed human remains Saturday.

Troopers were called out to a wooded area Locust Grover Road in Northern Hart County to confirm the reports.

The cause of death and identity are unknown at this time according to the report.

The remains will be transported to The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for a scheduled autopsy.

KSP detectives are leading the investigation, they were assisted on the scene by KSP Personnel, Hart County Sheriff’s Office, and Hart County Coroner’s Office.