LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday, the Lexington Police Department responded to a deadly ATV crash on Haley Road north of I-64 near the Avon community in eastern Fayette County.

Officers say the call came in around 1:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Haley Road near Willow Road.

The Lexington Police Department confirmed one person was killed.

The coroner is expected to release more information about how they died after the family is notified.