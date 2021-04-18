Lexington Police investigate deadly shooting at Eastridge Apartments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, the Lexington Police Department investigated a deadly shooting at the Eastridge Apartments off of Alumni Drive.

Officers report that they received a shots fired call around 3:45 pm in the afternoon.

- Advertisement -

A person was shot and found inside one of the apartments by police.

ABC 36 spoke with one neighbor about what she experienced.

“I was on the phone with a girlfriend on the porch and I heard screaming. At first I thought it was the kids over in that direction. I went in the apartment and five minutes after I got off the phone, this ambulance, the fire department and police were here with four, five, maybe six cruisers,” says Linda Murphy, a resident of the apartment.

Police are also asking anyone with information about the shooting to submit a tip.

You can do so anonymously 24/7 at Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.