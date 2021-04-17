A few showers this weekend

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
20243
More sunshine for Sunday with highs near 61. Sunday evening an isolated shower will be possible. Temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s to start off the week, before a cold front arrives mid-week. Rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning may briefly switch to a wintry mix. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
 
TONIGHT : Increasing clouds, lows near 38.
SUNDAY : Mostly to partly sunny, PM isolated shower, highs near 61.

