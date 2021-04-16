Mix of sun and clouds Friday

By
Alyssa Andrews
-
0
20179
Staying cool through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s near 60. Patchy frost possibly Friday morning as lows fall to the mid-30s. Our next chance for rain arrives Saturday, especially the first half of the day.
 
FRIDAY : Increasing clouds, highs near 60.
TONIGHT : Partly cloudy, lows near 40.

