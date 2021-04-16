Richmond residents named to EKU, judge panels; Carama appointed

​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed Madison Silvert, Doris Thomas and Karyn Hoover as members of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

Madison Silvert of Owensboro is an executive at The Malcolm Bryant Corporation. He replaces Donna Campbell, whose term has expired. Mr. Silvert shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

Doris Thomas of Smiths Grove is retired. She replaces Benjamin Brandstetter, whose term has expired. Ms. Thomas shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2026.

Karyn Hoover of Jamestown is retired. She replaces Kimberly Halbauer, whose term has expired. Ms. Hoover shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2026.

— Appointed Robert Fitch as a member of the Murray State University Board of Regents.

Robert Fitch of Murray is the owner of Fitch Dentistry. He replaces John Kemp, whose term has expired. Dr. Fitch shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2026.

— Appointed Michael Eaves as a member of the Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents.

Michael Eaves of Richmond is a partner at Eaves, Olds, Bohannon & Floyd PLLC. He replaces Janice Way. Mr. Eaves shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2025.

— Appointed Carolyn Burns as a member of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Sara Elaine Farris.

Carolyn Burns of Louisville is a physician at Jewish Hospital. She replaces Melanie House-Mansfield. Dr. Burns shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2025.

Sara Elaine Farris of Shelbyville is retired. Dr. Farris shall serve for a term ending June 30, 2026.

— Appointed Matthew Barzun and Sherrill Zimmerman as members of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Matthew Barzun of Louisville is the publisher of Louisville Magazine. He replaces Sandra Frazier, whose term has expired. Mr. Barzun shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2027.

Sherrill Zimmerman is retired. She replaces Randall Bufford, whose term has expired. Ms. Zimmerman shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2027.

— Appointed Ava Eaves and Lisa Foley as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 25th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.

Ava Eaves of Richmond is retired. She replaces Debra Reardon, whose term has expired. Ms. Eaves shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024.

Lisa Foley of Richmond is a CPA at Baldwin CPAs. She replaces Kenny Davis, whose term has expired. Ms. Foley shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024.

— Appointed Joan “Toni” Stringer, James Glenn, Rick Wurth and Devine Carama as members of the Human Rights Commission.

Toni Stringer of Louisville is a retired judge. She replaces Garnetta Smith, whose term has expired. Ms. Stringer shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 12, 2023.

James Glenn of Owensboro is a retired educator. He replaces Alma Randolph, who has resigned. Mr. Glenn shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 12, 2021.

Rick Wurth of Union is the CEO of CHNK Behavioral Health. He replaces Rebecca Cuzick, who has resigned. Mr. Wurth shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 12, 2021.

Devine Carama of Lexington is a hip hop artist and educator for Kingtucky LLC. He replaces Debbie Cole, who has resigned. Mr. Carama shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 12, 2021.

— Appointed Mark Blackburn to the vacancy of the Office of Magistrate for the Fifth District of Martin County.