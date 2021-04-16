Police: ‘Golden Alert’ issued for Versailles man who may be armed and suicidal

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert was issued Friday night for a missing 73-year old Versailles man who police say may be armed and suicidal.
Versailles Police say John “Jay” Warford indicated through a handwritten note that he was suicidal. Police say he’s believed to be armed with a handgun. They say he left his cell phone at home.
Investigators say he was last seen at his home around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021.
He is 5’7″ and 145 pounds with an average build.
Police say he was believed to be driving a bronze 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
They say he was last seen wearing a light gray or white ball cap, dark blue jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Versailles Police at 859-873-3126.