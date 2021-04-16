(2) Kentucky Volleyball vs. WKU to start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2

OMAHA, Neb. (UK Athletics) – The No. 2 Kentucky Volleyball team will play Western Kentucky in the NCAA Sweet 16 at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday night, with the match televised by ESPN2, the NCAA announced early Friday morning.

Live stats will be available on NCAA.com, as well as live brackets, scores from around the tournament and additional ticket information once the games are opened to the general public, beginning with the NCAA Regional Finals.

The winner of Sunday night’s regional final will advance to Monday’s Elite Eight round to compete for a spot in the Final Four inside the CHI Health Center main arena.

Kentucky and WKU last met in the NCAA Tournament in 2017, as UK stormed back from an 0-2 deficit to win in five sets inside Memorial Coliseum. UK is 14-4 all-time vs. Western Kentucky, having won each of the last four meetings with the Hilltoppers.

Television announcers for Sunday night will be named at a later time.

Follow along with the Wildcats on