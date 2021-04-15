Walk-in COVID vaccines Thursday at Lexington Green

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Walk-in COVID vaccination appointments are available at the Baptist Health Lexington COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lexington Green.
Clinic will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
No registration is necessary during these times.
Appointments are for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 16 or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
A valid photo ID and insurance card for the minor must be presented.
Appointments are available as vaccine supplies allow and only to those in current eligible stages. Vaccine phases are based on Kentucky’s guidelines, available here.