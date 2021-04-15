Patchy frost possible Friday morning

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
20161
Staying cool through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s near 60. Patchy frost possibly Friday morning as lows fall to the mid-30s. Our next chance for rain arrives Saturday, especially the first half of the day.
TONIGHT : Mostly clear, patchy frost, lows near 35.
FRIDAY : Mostly sunny, highs near 58.

