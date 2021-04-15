Senators introduce legislation to mirror Carol Barr Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ/Press Release) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) introduced Thursday the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act (CAROL Act), which mirrors the legislation introduced earlier this year by U.S. Rep. Congressman Andy Barr.

Barr, a Lexington area Republican introduced the proposal to honor his wife, Carol Leavell Barr, who suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in June 2020 from an underlying valvular heart disease condition.

- Advertisement -

Each year, approximately 25,000 Americans, lose their lives from valvular heart disease. The CAROL Act would direct the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to create grants or contracts for research on valvular heart disease and instruct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to raise public awareness of valvular heart disease.

“The CAROL Act is a fitting tribute to a wonderful Kentuckian. It embodies Carol Barr’s lifetime of service to others. Today, I’m proud to introduce this important legislation with Senator Sinema to help prevent more families from enduring this tragedy,” said McConnell. “I’d like to applaud Congressman Barr for channeling his wife’s selfless spirit into action, and I look forward to its passage.”

“I’m proud to partner with Republican Leader McConnell to fuel medical research and improve diagnostic and treatment options for Arizonans living with valvular heart disease,” said Sinema.

“The CAROL Act doesn’t just honor the memory of my extraordinary wife Carol, it gives millions of Americans who suffer from valvular heart disease hope. I want to thank Leader McConnell and Senator Sinema for joining me in my cause and introducing this important legislation in the U.S. Senate,” said Barr. “With over 125 cosponsors in the House in less than two months, the CAROL Act is picking up steam in both chambers. With targeted investments to help identify patients at high risk of serious outcome and develop treatment plans for them, I am confident we will reduce this tragic number.”

The CAROL Act is supported by the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, The National Association of EMS Physicians (NAEMSP), and WomenHeart.