Maven Leads all the way to win Thursday’s Haggin Purse at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Keeneland) – Richard Ravin’s Maven grabbed the lead out of the gate and never was headed in posting a 2¼-length victory in Thursday’s featured $85,000 Haggin Purse for 4-year-olds and up in Keeneland’s Spring Meet.

Trained by breeder Wesley Ward and ridden by John Velazquez, Maven covered the 5½ furlongs over a turf course labeled as good in 1:02.60. It was the third victory of the afternoon for Ward and Velazquez and their second as a tandem.

Maven is a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah out of the Any Given Saturday mare Richies Party Girl.

The victory was worth $51,000 and boosted Maven’s earnings to $200,338 with a record of 7-4-0-0. With his maiden victory in 2019, he became the first North American winner for American Pharoah. Maven next won a Group 3 race in France.

On Thursday, Maven returned $7, $4.60 and $3.60 as the favorite in the field of eight. Boldor, ridden by Luis Saez, paid $7 and $4.60 with Joker On Jack returning $3.80 to show under Joel Rosario.

Racing continues Friday afternoon with a 10-race program beginning at 1:05 p.m. The card features the return to Keeneland of 2020 Central Bank Ashland (G1) winner Speech in the $100,000 Baird Doubledogdare (G3) for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the main track. The Baird Doubledogdare is the afternoon’s ninth race with a 5:30 p.m. post time.

Click here for a replay of the race.