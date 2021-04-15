Massive roundup of animals in ‘horrible’ living condition

Erica Bivens
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An animal rescue group is asking for help after a massive roundup of animals found living in horrible condition.

According to the non-profit Guardians of Rescue, help is needed to get as many cats and dogs off a property as possible.

The group shared a post that said, in part, “Just when you think you’ve seen the worst, a case comes along that’s even more horrible.”

The group added, “Guardians, Kentucky State investigators and other agencies, and our placement partners are on the ground in Kentucky and a warrant has been executed on this big new case.”

The non-profit said an investigation is ongoing so it couldn’t share many details yet, but that the group would be working through the night.

According to Guardians of Rescue, donations are needed and can be made on the non-profit’s website HERE. You can donate via PayPal HERE.

ABC36 has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for more information. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.

Erica Bivens
