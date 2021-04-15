Health Department cancels Friday J&J vaccine clinic, jail pushes daily numbers up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is canceling its Friday COVID vaccination clinic that used the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. “The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, April 16, has been CANCELED following the CDC and FDA review of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine,” The Health Department said in a statement, noting details on future clinics will shared when available. - Advertisement - The cancellation of the Friday clinic does not affect anyone who is due to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine from the department. More information about other vaccination opportunities are available at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines. Meanwhile, COVID cases at the Fayette County Detention Center continue to push county-wide cases up from numbers from two weeks ago.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, Lexington reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 33,970 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020.As of Wednesday afternoon, the detention center had 21 cases among inmates and one among staff. The city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases is currently 36 cases per day, up from 33 Tuesday.

The county reported no new deaths officially linked to COVID-related causes. The deaths remain at 296 people in the county lost to the virus.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

• 110, March • 143, April • 507, May • 793, June • 1,702, July • 2,538, August • 2,804, September • 2,736, October • 6,070, November • 5,991, December • 6,155, January • 2,694, February • 1,314, March

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines: • Wear a cloth face-covering in public • Avoid close contact with others • Wash your hands often • Stay home if you are sick • Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.

More information will be shared at www.lfchd.org/vaccine and on our social media pages when next week’s clinic (now open to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Lexington!) is scheduled. For information on other vaccination opportunities, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines