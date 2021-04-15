Career Center regional offices resume in-person services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Career Center (KCC) began providing in-person unemployment insurance services by appointment today at more than a dozen regional offices throughout the commonwealth.

Approximately 9,500 appointments are scheduled from April 15 through April 30.

Unemployment insurance claimants with ongoing claims issues can receive in-person assistance at any of the 13 regional KCC sites. The next round of appointments available beginning May 3 can be scheduled Monday, April 19 on the Kentucky Career Center website (kcc.ky.gov).

While KCC staff will make every effort to answer all questions during an appointment, UI specialists may not be able to provide an immediate resolution. Some claims could require additional paperwork or take additional time to complete. An additional appointment will not be necessary.

Under the previous administration, KCC locations around the state stopped providing in-person assistance to UI claimants in the fall of 2017.

The record level of unemployment spurred by the pandemic and years of painful staffing cuts, location reductions and failure to upgrade IT systems slowed the state’s ability to help many Kentuckians who lost jobs through no fault of their own.

The governor and Legislature worked together to fund reopening the centers.

The Labor Cabinet is using current staff in the career centers that normally provide career counseling services to begin offering in-person UI assistance.

The cabinet also opened a new, temporary facility in Lexington, which will also provide UI assistance. The centers are located at:

Ashland 1844 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41042

Bowling Green 803 Chestnut St. Bowling Green, KY 42101

Covington 1324 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011

Elizabethtown 233 Ring Road, Suite 100 Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Hazard 412 Roy Campbell Dr. Hazard, KY 41701

Hopkinsville 110 Riverfront Dr. Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Lexington 2624 Research Park Dr. Lexington, KY 40511

Louisville 600 W. Cedar St. Louisville, KY 40202

Morehead 1225 U.S. Hwy. 60 West, Suite 160 Morehead, KY 40351

Owensboro 3108 Fairview Drive Owensboro, KY 42303

Paducah 416 South 6th St. Paducah, KY 42001

Prestonsburg 686 North Lake Drive Prestonsburg, KY 41339

Somerset 410 East Mt. Vernon St. Somerset, KY 42501

Special instructions

• Anyone attending an appointment must wear a mask at all times.

• Photo ID is required to enter a KCC building.

• Temperatures will be taken before entering KCC buildings due to COVID-19.

• Accommodations will not be made for those without appointments.