KSP: Woman shoots, kills man during argument, grand jury to decide charges

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pike County Grand Jury will be presented a case after a man died from a gunshot wound following an argument with a woman, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say it happened Tuesday night at a home on Mossy Bottom Lane.
KSP says its initial investigation shows Victoria Ray shot Bobby McCown during an argument.
State Police say McCown was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his gunshot wound.
No charges were initially filed, according to investigators. It will be up to a grand jury to decide if any criminal charges will be brought against Ray.