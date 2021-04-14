His Glory Holds off Joy Epifora (ARG) to Win Wednesday’s Winter Quarter Purse

LEXINGTON, KY (KEENELAND) – Myracehorse.com’s His Glory held off Joy Epifora (ARG) by a nose to win Wednesday’s $85,000 Winter Quarter Purse for fillies and mares. (Click here for a replay of the race.)

Trained by Joe Sharp and ridden by Luis Saez, His Glory covered the 1 1/16 miles over a sloppy main track in 1:44.61. The race was moved off the turf course.

Final Cut set the pace in the three-horse field and led to the middle of the far turn when His Glory took over and barely held off Joy Epifora at the wire.

A Keeneland sales graduate, His Glory is a 4-year-old Florida-bred daughter of Mineshaft out of the Aldebaran mare Glorious Sky. The victory was worth $41,370 and increased His Glory’s earnings to $232,665 with a record of 19-5-3-1.

The winner paid $4 with no place or show wagering.

Racing continues Thursday afternoon with a nine-race program beginning at 1:05 p.m.