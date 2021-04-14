County rescuers pay tribute to those who helped a year ago

“On April 29, 2020, we were requested to respond to Bath County to assist in the search for five small children who had been lost in the flood waters,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s David Charles said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “Today, Bath Emergency Services Director Jason York presented us with certificates and a coin to immortalize the victims and those who came to their aide.

“We would like to thank Dir. York and the businesses of Bath County who sponsored these.

Our hearts still break for this family’s loss and they continue to be in our prayers. The coin has five sets of angel’s wings and Revelations 21:4,” Charles added.

The Bible verse reads, “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”