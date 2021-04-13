UPDATE: Beshear speaks, LFCHD awaiting federal guidance, UK will ‘pause’ J&J vaccines; continue Pfizer  

UPDATE POSTED 10 A.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In an abundance of caution, the University of Kentucky will temporarily pause administering the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine at the Gatton Student Center site following recommendations Tuesday morning by the federal government.

Gov. Andy Beshear also addressed the issue saying in a video that Kentuckians should not be scared off from getting vaccinated.

“We are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we learn more from the FDA and CDC. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain highly effective and safe,” said Beshear, who will give a live update at 11:45 a.m. EDT via Facebook.com/GovAndyBeshear or YouTube.com/GovAndyBeshear .

Meanwhile, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department is awaiting federal announcements expected Wednesday before deciding how to proceed with a scheduled J&J clinic Friday. Appointments for that clinic are being paused.

“A decision about Friday’s Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccination clinic will be made after the federal review of adverse reaction reports is held Wednesday afternoon. Appointments for the clinic will be paused. Any changes to the clinic will be reported directly to anyone with an appointment and updated on our website and social media accounts,” the Health Department said in a statement.

In a statement, UK, which was one of the major sites for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial, said vaccines will continue to be administered to those who are scheduled for appointments using the Pfizer two-shot vaccine until further guidance is issued by the federal government about J&J.

The federal government made the recommendations early Tuesday morning after reports that six recipients of the J&J vaccine in other locations in the United States – out of some 6.8 million doses delivered — developed blood clots within about two weeks of receiving the J&J vaccine.

The federal government paused administering the J&J vaccine at its vaccination sites and recommended that state locations do the same.

UK is following that recommendation while further study around the vaccine is conducted.

UK’s other vaccine sites – at Kroger Field, University Health Service, its retail pharmacy and mobile clinic sites – already utilize either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

As more information becomes available, UK and health officials will move quickly to communicate the latest details, acting always in the best interests of the health and safety of the community.

Go to https://www.uky.edu/coronavirus/vaccines for the latest information. You may also call 859-218-0111 (UK Health Corps) if you have questions.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 A.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the country. U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.